It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Margo Lewick on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in her 80th year. Predeceased by her parents Greta and David McKane and her brother Wilson McKane. Loving mother to Meghan (John), Michael (Nancy) and Shannon (Kris) Adoring Grandma to Sophie and Erica Godmother to Jennifer, Adam, Sarah, Natalie and Susan Born in Northern Ireland April 26, 1941. Margo, enjoyed life, and loved every minute of her teaching career at the Etobicoke and Peel Boards: she started out as a Kindergarten teacher and ended her career in special education, she touched the lives of many. Her work at the Etobicoke Centre for Children and Families was a career highlight. She was a long time member of St. Paul's United Church, and an enthusiastic member of St. Andrews of Brampton Scottish dancing club. Margo loved her years at Caledon Lake. In her retirement she enjoyed the garden, her yoga club and scrabble! She will be dearly missed by family in Northern Ireland, Canada and the USA. Margo will rest in Caledon East Public Cemetery with her parents. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks and love to long time family friend and doctor Alex McCallion and the dedicated staff of covid19 at Brampton Civic Hospital. Memorial donations to Sleeping children around the world or a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. Arrangement entrusted with Scott Funeral Home, Brampton. Visit https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/scott-brampton
Published in Brampton Guardian on May 12, 2020.