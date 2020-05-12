Margaret Rose Lewick
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Margo Lewick on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in her 80th year. Predeceased by her parents Greta and David McKane and her brother Wilson McKane. Loving mother to Meghan (John), Michael (Nancy) and Shannon (Kris) Adoring Grandma to Sophie and Erica Godmother to Jennifer, Adam, Sarah, Natalie and Susan Born in Northern Ireland April 26, 1941. Margo, enjoyed life, and loved every minute of her teaching career at the Etobicoke and Peel Boards: she started out as a Kindergarten teacher and ended her career in special education, she touched the lives of many. Her work at the Etobicoke Centre for Children and Families was a career highlight. She was a long time member of St. Paul's United Church, and an enthusiastic member of St. Andrews of Brampton Scottish dancing club. Margo loved her years at Caledon Lake. In her retirement she enjoyed the garden, her yoga club and scrabble! She will be dearly missed by family in Northern Ireland, Canada and the USA. Margo will rest in Caledon East Public Cemetery with her parents. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks and love to long time family friend and doctor Alex McCallion and the dedicated staff of covid19 at Brampton Civic Hospital. Memorial donations to Sleeping children around the world or a charity of choice would be appreciated by the family. Cremation has taken place. Arrangement entrusted with Scott Funeral Home, Brampton. Visit https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/scott-brampton

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SCOTT FUNERAL HOMES - BRAMPTON CHAPEL - BRAMPTON
289 MAIN ST N
Brampton, ON L6X 1N
(905) 451-1100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved