Surrounded by her loving family. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret Rose Morgan on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Midland Hospital at the age of 88. Beloved wife of Gwyn Denzil for 66 years. Loving mother of Lynne (Fraser), Julie (Mario), Stephen (Kelly), Beth (Brian), David (Danusha). Proud grandmother of Gwynne (Boris), Megan (Dan), Mark (Kelsey), Jason, Bryan (Kathryn), Kevyn (Annie), Adrianna (Ryan), Jordan (Stephanie), Cory and Courtney. Proud great-grandmother to Sophia, Jax, Brynlee, Oliver, Kooper, Daxton, Madison, Dominic, Isabelle and Ethan. Cherished sister of John. Predeceased by her sister Betty and brother Bryn. Margaret will be deeply missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Brampton Funeral Home & Cemetery, 10061 Chinguacousy Rd., Brampton (at Bovaird) 905-460-9155 on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 1 - 2 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home Chapel on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. Burial to follow at Brampton Funeral Home & Cemetery. Donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made via www.bramptonmemorial.com "WHAT THE MIND CAN'T REMEMBER, THE HEART NEVER FORGETS"
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jan. 23, 2020