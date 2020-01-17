|
BEATTIE, Marian Irene, in her 90th year, went to be with her Lord and Saviour on January 14, 2020, at her home in Brampton. She was predeceased by one year by her devoted husband of 67 years, Rev. Neil Beattie. She was the beloved mother of Ina (Ted O’Brien), John (Melanie), Ardith (Geoff Dunlop), Neil Daniel and Mark; grandmother of Amanda (Martin Davis) and Edward Andrew O’Brien, Stefanie (Jonathan Baldwin), Matthew (Roxanne) and Samantha Beattie, Caely, Lauren and Geoffrey Dunlop; great-grandmother of Caleb Davis; dear sister of Isabel Hardy, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She served with her husband in a variety of pastorates across Canada and worked in secretarial roles after raising her family. She was a godly woman of faith who positively impacted many lives. The family is very grateful for the excellent care she received from our brother Mark, her wonderful caregiver, Mabelle Neluna, and various personal support workers who loved her. A private family service was held. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of Peel, if desired.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jan. 17, 2020