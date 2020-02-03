Home

It is with great sadness that we announce that Marilyn Heys passed away on January 26, 2020. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Don. Marilyn is survived by her children, Geoff Heys (Valerie Peters), Cathie Heys (Tim Day) and Howard Heys (Leslee). Marilyn is also survived by her sister, Pat Marsh, her grandchildren, Erin Light (Tim), Bill Heys (Jill Hood) and Paul Heys, and her great granddaughter, Edith Light. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2-4 p.m., at Brampton's Flower City Lawn Bowling Facility beside the Flower City Seniors Centre. We would love to hear your stories and memories of Marilyn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the CNIB Foundation or the charity of your choosing.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Feb. 3, 2020
