Peacefully on April 28, 2020 at Peel Manor in her 100th year. Predeceased by her husband Michael P Murphy. Beloved mother of Linda Bechard (Gord), Michael (Linda) and Stephen (Debbie). Cherished grandmother of Mathew Bechard (Tamara), Sean (Meagan), Pearse (Luisa), and Jake. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews as well as other family and friends. A cremation has taken place and a celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Peel and/or The Heart and Stroke Foundations. A special thanks to the staff at Peel Manor for their continuous loving care and compassion. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home - Brampton Chapel (905-451-1100). Words of comfort, shared stories, photos and memorial donations may be left for the family in Mary's online register book at www.scottbrampton.ca
Published in Brampton Guardian on May 2, 2020.