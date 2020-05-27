It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mary Smither on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Lloyd. Cherished mother to Heather Ann, Julie, Dale (Ernie), Carol (David), Ted (Ina) and Cathy (Ian). Grandmother of 12, great grandmother of 9 and great-great grandmother of 2. Mary was a lifetime member of The Order of Eastern Star 189. With respect to the current health protocols, Mary will be cremated and a graveside service and interment will take place at an appropriate time. If desired, donations in memory of Mary may be made to Alzheimer Society of Peel. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on May 27, 2020.