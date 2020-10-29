Mathilde Spence

Mathilde passed away peacefully after a short illness at the age of 88 on October 19, 2020 in her family home in Brampton surrounded with love. Amazing and loving Mutti of Claudia Droog, Beate Oster (Joerg), Dagmar Zenz and Alexandra/Sandy Morris (Gary). Cherished Oma of Gary, Doug Jr., John, Stefanie, Shawn, Luke, Isabella, and Hannah. Beloved Oma Tic Toc of Janeya, Hunter, Lyra, Amanda, Will and Coen. Mathilde will also be missed by her sister Hedi (Sepp), nephew Ralf (Traudi) and her relatives and many friends in Canada, US and Germany. The Zenz family came from Germany in 1966 and settled in Bramalea. Mathilde worked at many jobs in Canada as she was not able to practice as a trained Chiropodist here. She retired as Chef Manager working at Siemens where she lovingly fed and nurtured hundreds daily. Mathilde was a strong, passionate, and gracious lady with so much purpose and vibrance in her life. From crocheting prayer blankets as mission, to participating on a daily prayer line, belonging to a group learning and practicing the old German script/cursive, taking up line dancing in her 70's, and also being an active part of the Christian Ladies group in Brampton. Mathilde always had a smile to give and joy to share. We love you Forever. A celebration booklet will be created to remember Mathilde. To participate please email: azmorris@rogers.com



