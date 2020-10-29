1/1
Mathilde Spence
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mathilde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mathilde passed away peacefully after a short illness at the age of 88 on October 19, 2020 in her family home in Brampton surrounded with love. Amazing and loving Mutti of Claudia Droog, Beate Oster (Joerg), Dagmar Zenz and Alexandra/Sandy Morris (Gary). Cherished Oma of Gary, Doug Jr., John, Stefanie, Shawn, Luke, Isabella, and Hannah. Beloved Oma Tic Toc of Janeya, Hunter, Lyra, Amanda, Will and Coen. Mathilde will also be missed by her sister Hedi (Sepp), nephew Ralf (Traudi) and her relatives and many friends in Canada, US and Germany. The Zenz family came from Germany in 1966 and settled in Bramalea. Mathilde worked at many jobs in Canada as she was not able to practice as a trained Chiropodist here. She retired as Chef Manager working at Siemens where she lovingly fed and nurtured hundreds daily. Mathilde was a strong, passionate, and gracious lady with so much purpose and vibrance in her life. From crocheting prayer blankets as mission, to participating on a daily prayer line, belonging to a group learning and practicing the old German script/cursive, taking up line dancing in her 70's, and also being an active part of the Christian Ladies group in Brampton. Mathilde always had a smile to give and joy to share. We love you Forever. A celebration booklet will be created to remember Mathilde. To participate please email: azmorris@rogers.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved