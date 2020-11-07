1/3
Michael Noel O'Connell
1960-12-12 - 2020-10-31
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our precious Michael at Mt. Sinai Hospital, on October 31, 2020, at 59 years of age. He was surrounded by loving family members. Beloved son of Mary and John O'Connell (Brampton), proud father to Fehn Foss and Ariella Essnaashari-O'Connell, cherished brother to Kathleen O'Connell, Mary O'Connell, John O'Connell (Ireland) and Anne O'Connell, dear uncle to Joseph, Gerard, Catherine-Ann, John, Christina, and Angelina O'Connell (Ireland), Nora Fitzpatrick-O'Connell and Nuala O'Connell, much-loved brother in law to Bill Fitzpatrick, Laurie Chesley, Jean Dalrymple, and Catherine O'Connell. Michael, we wish we could still hold you, still laugh with you, still share the best of life with you. We value and celebrate your special spirit and contribution to this planet. Your work as a mental health advocate will not be forgotten. Your mantra: Please Be Kind and Firm will endure. Bingo Bongo. We are grateful to the staff of Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital and Mt. Sinai Hospital for their compassionate and skillful care as Michael faced stage 4 lung cancer for over two years, with intelligence, laughter, courage, grit, independence and determination. A private family visitation will be held at Meadowvale Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Centre in Brampton. Please express your condolences online at etouch.ca. In honour of Michael's work as a mental health advocate please make donations to Journey Home Hospice in Toronto: journeyhomehospice.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meadowvale Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
7732 Mavis Road
Brampton, ON L6Y 5L5
(905) 451-3716
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meadowvale Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved