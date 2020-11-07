It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our precious Michael at Mt. Sinai Hospital, on October 31, 2020, at 59 years of age. He was surrounded by loving family members. Beloved son of Mary and John O'Connell (Brampton), proud father to Fehn Foss and Ariella Essnaashari-O'Connell, cherished brother to Kathleen O'Connell, Mary O'Connell, John O'Connell (Ireland) and Anne O'Connell, dear uncle to Joseph, Gerard, Catherine-Ann, John, Christina, and Angelina O'Connell (Ireland), Nora Fitzpatrick-O'Connell and Nuala O'Connell, much-loved brother in law to Bill Fitzpatrick, Laurie Chesley, Jean Dalrymple, and Catherine O'Connell. Michael, we wish we could still hold you, still laugh with you, still share the best of life with you. We value and celebrate your special spirit and contribution to this planet. Your work as a mental health advocate will not be forgotten. Your mantra: Please Be Kind and Firm will endure. Bingo Bongo. We are grateful to the staff of Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital and Mt. Sinai Hospital for their compassionate and skillful care as Michael faced stage 4 lung cancer for over two years, with intelligence, laughter, courage, grit, independence and determination. A private family visitation will be held at Meadowvale Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Centre in Brampton. Please express your condolences online at etouch.ca
. In honour of Michael's work as a mental health advocate please make donations to Journey Home Hospice in Toronto: journeyhomehospice.ca