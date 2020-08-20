1/1
Helen Gardiner
Passed away in Ottawa on August 10, 2020, in her 94th year. Beloved, devoted wife of the late James Arthur Lamb for 43 years and the late Alec R. Gardiner for 14 years. Loving mother of Karen Lamb (Osgoode, ON) and the late Barbara Lamb. Predeceased by her parents Thornton and Elizabeth Wilson. Dear sister of the late Anna Mottashed (Fred) of Waterford, ON and the late John Wilson (Peggy) of Rochester, NY. DAH (Darling Aunt Helen) is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces in Ontario, BC and the USA. She was born in Ottawa but lived also in Peterborough and Brampton ON. before returning to Ottawa in her senior years. Helen had a wonderful sense of humour and a true zest for life and all it offered. She enjoyed the company of others and loved entertaining at home and at Mississippi Lake. In her younger years, she was a keen traveler, square dancer and was ready for any new adventure at a moment's notice. Following her return to Ottawa, she could be found every possible night playing cards with her friends at Oakpark Retirement Community. A family funeral will be held graveside at the Orono ON. cemetery. A celebration of life and party will be held at a later date. Donations to the Rideau Park United Church Foundation, 2203 Alta Vista Dr., Ottawa, K1H 7L9 or a charity of your choice gratefully appreciated.

Published in Brampton Guardian on Aug. 20, 2020.
