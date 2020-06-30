Nicola Calvano

It is with profound sadness, the family of Nicola (Nick) Calvano announce his passing on June 23, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Nick will be forever missed by his wife of 61 years, Eugenia, his sons Phil (Cathy) and Joe (Sherri), his sister Francesca (late Giovanni), his brothers Goffredo (late Loreta), Antonio (Concetta) and Guido (Maria), his ten grandchildren, and four great-grand children. Nick was born on March 22, 1927 in Montenero, Italy. Nick and Eugenia married in 1959. Nick immigrated to Canada in 1956, and was able to assist many family members in their immigration to Canada. Nick worked at Canron until his retirement in 1992. Nick will be remembered for his kind and giving demeanor and his dedication to his family. Nick will be interned at Assumption Catholic cemetery in Mississauga, following a private family service. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. Memorial donations may be sent to the Canadian Diabetes Foundation in Nick's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store