Peacefully on November 17, 2020 at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville. Norinne Kilgour, in her 95th year was the beloved wife of the late Donald Kilgour, loving mother of Doug Kilgour (Cheryl) and Cheryl Watson (Sandy), adoring grandmother of Shane Kilgour (Kristen), Kristin Wolfer (Matt), Sabrina Watson, Cody Watson and Jacqueline Watson-Lambert and great-grandmother of Quinn, Campbell, Brayden, Liam, Landon, Brooklyn and Sloane. Norinne was a wonderful and loving person who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to MacIntyre Family Funeral Home, where a private memorial service will be held in Norinne's memory on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Donations in Norinne's memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, The Canadian Diabetes Association, Headwaters Health Care Foundation in Orangeville or Groves Memorial Hospital Foundation in Elora. Donation cards available at the funeral home or you may send the family a condolence at www.macintyrefamilyfuneralhome.com