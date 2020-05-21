It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Norm Young on Monday, May 18, 2020, at the age of 88. Norm is survived by his wife Dolores (Mike)nee Herrington, of 65 years. He will be sadly missed by daughter; Sue (Gallant) and son; Steve, along with grandchildren; Alicia (Jordan), Adaria, Cassandra, Tristan and Lydia and great-granddaughter Lily. Norm had a long and successful career working for the Peel District School Board and retired in 1996. He was a great lacrosse player and coach in his earlier years. He loved bowling and shuffleboard. Norm and Dolores spent quite a few hours in their senior years volunteering at the Flower City Seniors Centre. They went on countless bus trips and enjoyed spending time with their friends. Norm even received a 25-Year service award with the City of Brampton and was honored at a ceremony in 2008. Norm will be remembered best by his sense of humor, great smile and quick wit. The service will be broadcasted live and can be viewed through Ward Funeral Home Book of Memories on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. In light of the recent COVID-19 social distancing regulations, this service will be private and restricted to a limited number of guests. We apologize for any inconvenience but ask that you keep Norm and his family in your thoughts. Please feel welcome to leave a condolence for the family in the guestbook page. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation are welcomed