Patricia Claire Marie LEONARD
1946-09-22 - 2020-08-20
Patsy passed away peacefully, at her home in Brampton at the age of 73 on August 20, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Patsy was a loving wife to her devoted husband Cameron for 50 amazing years. They shared a passion for travel and especially enjoyed time with family at their cherished home. She is remembered with loving memory and will be forever treasured by her adoring children and their spouses, Shaun(Jennifer) and Kim(Dave). Patsy loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her grandchildren who lovingly called her "Gramma". Her whole heart was devoted to and belonged to her grandkids. Jacob, Sophie, Nathan, Alex and Kate will miss her joyfulness and unconditional love forever. Born in Alberton, PEI to a large Irish family she is survived by her 10 siblings who all still reside on the Island. The second oldest in her huge family, she will be dearly missed by her close and much loved siblings and their spouses: Sisters Arlene (Elmer), Karen (Jimmy), Cindy (Timmy) and Glenda, and her brothers Ronnie (Mary), Austy (Audrey), Claude (Noella), Terry (Darlene), Patrick (Sharon) and Michael. She will be remembered warmly by her many nieces and nephews. She will join her parents Clifford and Audrey and her brother Steven as well as others who have passed in her family in the next life. She spent her golden years as an avid and proud gardener in her beautiful backyard where she loved to spend time. She cherished her Bichon puppies throughout the years and LOVED to share in a great laugh with family and friends. Patsy (Mom) will be missed by all who had the honour and privilege of knowing her.

Published in Brampton Guardian on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

