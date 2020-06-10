Passed away peacefully on June 7, 2020, at the Bramalea Retirement Residence. He was 86 years old. Beloved husband to the late Ethel O'Rourke (nee Ledwidge) and predeceased by their son Anthony. Wonderful, loving father to Derek (Janet), George (Cheryl) and Patricia. Kind and gentle grandfather to Katie, Maggie (Mike), Emily, Bridget, Kevin, Patrick and John (Melissa). Great-grandfather to Jackson, Allison and little Thomas. Pat will be remembered fondly as a special uncle to his nieces and nephews in Ireland and here in Canada. He will also be regarded as a true friend and gentleman to many. A private family funeral will be held at Ward Funeral Home in Brampton and interment at Assumption Cemetery. Due to restrictions in gatherings at this time, a true celebration of Pat's life will be arranged at a later date. Memorial donations to the Ontario Lung Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. Please visit the book of memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jun. 10, 2020.