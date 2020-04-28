Home

After a life filled with faith, family and friends, Paul passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on April 26, 2020 at Pioneer Elder Care, St. Catharines in his 84th year. Paul was surrounded by the love and support of his wife, his four children, his eleven grandchildren, his one great-granddaughter and his faith. Beloved husband of Jose Exall, and loving father of Elizabeth Jane (Robert), Kathryn Ellen (Yuri), Sarah Ann Dadgar (Esfan) and Jonathan Roy Edward (Rebecca). Beloved brother of Margaret Rice of Port Dover, Ontario. Loving grandfather to Bill and Samantha (Daniel); Zahra (Mike), Alysha, Nadia and Tameera (and their father Yasin); Kayla, Laura and Kavan; Alexandra (Kameron) and Colin (and their mother Laure). Adoring great-grandfather to Addilyn. Paul will be fondly remembered by Neil, Janice, Malcolm and Ewan Exall and Tom, Donna and TJ Maguire along with many family and friends. Predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia Ellen Brillinger (nee Maguire), parents Edward and Blanche Brillinger (nee Cook) and grandchild Melissa. Paul was retired from the Anglican Church of Niagara. Paul served many communities through his more than 60 years as an ordained minister with the Anglican Church. Heart filled thank you to all the staff of Pioneer Elder Care (especially those at St. Helena House 2) for their dedication and care to Paul. During this time of physical distancing the family will wait and hold a celebration of Paul's life when we can celebrate together. Peace and flowers! Arrangements entrusted to the Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel, 75 Church Street, St. Catharines 905-684-6346.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 28, 2020
