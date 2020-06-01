Paula fought a long battle with CIDP and numerous other health issues since being admitted to Brampton Civic Hospital March 4, 2018. Paula worked hard with all the doctors and therapists so that she could be ready for more extensive rehabilitation at Lyndhurst Rehabilitation Centre. Transferring to there in August 2019 where she made much progress regaining independence. The staff at Lyndhurst were amazing, supportive and encouraging. In January 2020 she transferred to Bellwood's Transitional Housing where she loved having her own apartment and was looking forward to her next steps, unfortunately, she lost her last fight at Toronto Western Hospital. We were blessed that we were able to be with her during her final moments. Paula was so much more than her illnesses, she was a role model to many, an amazing mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, and was an inspiration to others she met on her life journey. She was also accomplished in business as a Supply Chain Specialist, at Motorola, Husky, Hydro One and Cap Gemini. She was also a strong, loving, kind, resilient, intelligent, positive, and generous woman who will be missed by all who knew her. Paula had a love for cooking, entertaining, travelling, music, socializing, podcasts about True Crime, and spending time with friends and families, especially her son Spencer. Her father, John Mackie, predeceases her; her son, Spencer Hendry who she was proud of and loved with all of her heart, survives her. Also survived by her mom Pat Hughes, and step-dad, John Hughes her sister Jacquii, brother-in-law, Derek, and her nephew Connor Anderson, her stepsister Kathleen Richards, stepbrothers Anthony and John Hughes and their families. In addition, by all of her family here in Canada, Ireland and Scotland the Lyttles, Sterritts, Gilmurrays, Manions, Shields, Redmonds, Hughes, Hendry's and Andersons. We would like to extend our appreciation to all those who visited and kept in touch with Paula during her extensive stay in the hospital as it meant so much to her. We would like to thank all of the wonderful health professionals, Doctors, nurses, therapists, PSWs and all support staff who helped Paula through her journey. In Lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to GBS/CIDP Foundation of Canada and Lyndhurst Rehabilitation Centre.