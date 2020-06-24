It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Pete Anderson on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in his 58th year. Beloved Son of the late Howard and Peg Anderson. Brother of Linda and her husband David Bourgeault, and loving Uncle to Andrew and Joel. Fiancè to the late Laura Beckett. Pete was born in Toronto, and grew up in Bramalea Ontario. He proudly played for the Bramalea Blues Junior B Hockey team, loved playing football and baseball. Pete enjoyed his career as a Telecommuications technologist for over 30yrs. He was passionate about music (ACDC), Maple Leafs and Star Trek. Pete was intelligent, charismatic, and had a zest for adventure. He will be fondly remembered and truly missed by family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations to the Canadian Liver Foundation are greatly appreciated.



