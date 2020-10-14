1/1
Phyllis Irene (Crookes) MUNT
Passed peacefully in her 99th year, October 1, 2020, of Hallowell House Picton Ontario. Formerly of Brampton Ontario. Beloved wife of Thomas Munt (predeceased). Precious mother of Phyllis (Art) Miersma, June Spurr (predeceased). Cherished grandmother of Kathleen Miersma, Lisa (Jim) Bell and Christine Knox. Adored great-grandmother of Dana (Chris), Sarah, Rachel (David), Angela (James), Stephanie, Emma and Liam. Darling great-great-grandmother to Skye, Caydence, Audrey, Adelaide, Levi and Eloise. She will be fondly remembered by all her friends at Knightsbridge seniors centre, who loved to line dance and sing in the Choir with her.

Published in Brampton Guardian on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
