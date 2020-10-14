Passed peacefully in her 99th year, October 1, 2020, of Hallowell House Picton Ontario. Formerly of Brampton Ontario. Beloved wife of Thomas Munt (predeceased). Precious mother of Phyllis (Art) Miersma, June Spurr (predeceased). Cherished grandmother of Kathleen Miersma, Lisa (Jim) Bell and Christine Knox. Adored great-grandmother of Dana (Chris), Sarah, Rachel (David), Angela (James), Stephanie, Emma and Liam. Darling great-great-grandmother to Skye, Caydence, Audrey, Adelaide, Levi and Eloise. She will be fondly remembered by all her friends at Knightsbridge seniors centre, who loved to line dance and sing in the Choir with her.



