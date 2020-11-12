1/1
Raymond DWINNELL
After a courageous battle with many health issues, Ray passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 3rd 2020 at Sunnybrook hospital in Toronto at the age of 84. Loving husband to Rita Betts, wonderful Dad to Cynthia Rodriguez, Gramps to Nicholas and Jessica. Extended family Joe and Cathy Langen, Kurtis and Bernadette, Ron (deceased) and Deanna Langen, Vanessa, Richard and Nicole, Jeremy and Kira, Susan and Allan Prestidge, Dylan and Olivia and Katrina. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society and to Sunnybrook hospital can be made in Ray's name. Messages to family can be made at the following link: https://www.arbormemorial.ca/brampton/obituaries/raymond-dwinnell/57373/

Published in Brampton Guardian on Nov. 12, 2020.
