1/1
Raymond Frank Horner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
July 30, 1934 - September 1, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ray Horner on September 1st, peacefully at 86 years with his family by his side. Ray was a beloved husband and partner to Pat for 62 years. Together they raised a family; he was a proud father to David (Wanda), Debbie (Paul), Christine, and grandfather to Meghan. Ray enjoyed a career in the Merchant Navy until 1960 when he and Pat began their family and shortly thereafter immigrated from Manchester, England to Canada in 1966. In Canada, Ray worked initially for Atomic Energy until he pursued a career in teaching. As a High School teacher he taught math, drafting and the theory of welding. He was also active in the school sporting teams as well as a soccer coach in the community. Ray's retirement at 55 gave he and Pat the opportunity to enjoy a leisurely life of local travel; hosting family and friends from overseas and their many friends here in Canada. He also pursued his passion for golf; played often, travelled with friends and marshalled at Streetsville Glen for over 20 years. If Ray wasn't on the golf course he was at home watching his Manchester United or any other soccer game on that day! If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to Bethell Hospice, Inglewood (bethellhospice.org) or Alzheimer Society, Peel (Alzheimer.ca/en/peel). Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama
8190 Dixie Road
Brampton, ON L6T5N9
9054568190
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Community Funeral Centre - Brama

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved