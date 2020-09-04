July 30, 1934 - September 1, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ray Horner on September 1st, peacefully at 86 years with his family by his side. Ray was a beloved husband and partner to Pat for 62 years. Together they raised a family; he was a proud father to David (Wanda), Debbie (Paul), Christine, and grandfather to Meghan. Ray enjoyed a career in the Merchant Navy until 1960 when he and Pat began their family and shortly thereafter immigrated from Manchester, England to Canada in 1966. In Canada, Ray worked initially for Atomic Energy until he pursued a career in teaching. As a High School teacher he taught math, drafting and the theory of welding. He was also active in the school sporting teams as well as a soccer coach in the community. Ray's retirement at 55 gave he and Pat the opportunity to enjoy a leisurely life of local travel; hosting family and friends from overseas and their many friends here in Canada. He also pursued his passion for golf; played often, travelled with friends and marshalled at Streetsville Glen for over 20 years. If Ray wasn't on the golf course he was at home watching his Manchester United or any other soccer game on that day! If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to Bethell Hospice, Inglewood (bethellhospice.org
) or Alzheimer Society, Peel (Alzheimer.ca/en/peel
). Online condolences may be made at www.andrewscommunityfuneralcentre.com