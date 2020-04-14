|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard "Dick" Mackie on April 10th, 2020 after a long battle (he was always a fighter!). He is survived by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Lisa (Jim), Karen (Steve) and Lesley (Bruce, dec.), as well as his son Paul. He is also survived by stepsons Jim (Donna) and Tony (Maureen) and his sister Esther(Gerry,dec.) And niece's and nephew's; all of whom loved him dearly. He was adored by his 15 grandchildren Nicole (Dwayne), Jamie (Denise), Ryan (Morgan), Christopher (Steph), Jennifer, Jessica (Bernie), Bon, Justin (Alex), Evan, Alexandra, Cameron, Matt, Lindsey, Liam and Celena, as well as his 6 great grandchildren Ashton, Adyson (with a y), Aubree, Ainsley (with a y), Ewan and Brinley (with a y). They all loved their Grandpa Dick and GG dearly. A proud Scotsman, Richard was born in Kirkcaldy, Fife on August 29th, 1933. He emigrated to Canada in 1957 and became a larger than life presence in the community of Bramalea, Ontario. He spent decades working for the Ontario Ministry of Transportation and enjoyed his downtime with family and friends, treasurer of Bramalea Thistle Soccer and golfing. The epitome of a family man, nothing made him happier than spending time with his closest loved ones. There weren't many family events he missed unless he was tanning on the beaches of Clearwater, Florida (the only Scotsman who tanned like he was born in the Mediterranean!). Not far behind family was his love for the racetrack, Liverpool Football Club, reading and most certainly his winters in Florida. Richard will be remembered as a born storyteller with a booming voice and infectious personality. His impact on those around him cannot be denied and his presence will be sorely missed. Rest in Peace, Dick. You'll Never Walk Alone A celebration of life, befitting of his personality, will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 14, 2020