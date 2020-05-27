Mulliss, Robert Charles - December 18, 1938 - May 20, 2020. With sadness and fond memories, the family announces Bob's passing from a long tussle (as he would call it) with Alzheimer's. He leaves behind his loving and caring wife of 60 yrs Donna, daughter Jodi and her husband Brian and son Warren and his wife Tina. Grampy also leaves behind his grandchildren Adrienne and her partner Giovanni, Isabelle, Charlotte, Matthew and Chloe. Bob was a huge sports enthusiast and lifelong jokester. His hockey career was the start of much involvement in sports that included skiing, squash, waterskiing, windsurfing, golf, coaching baseball and the list goes on. Bob's priority in life was his family and friends and making sure they were always entertained by his humour, either at home or at the cottage on Clear Lake in Torrance. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will happen at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada. Online condolences can be made at Ward Funeral Home in Brampton.



