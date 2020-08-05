Robert Long passed away on August 3, 2020. He was born in Ireland on November 20, 1943. He was a police officer in Ireland and also in Canada. He was owner and manager of "The Oul Triangle" in Brampton. He will be sadly missed by his wife Elizabeth, his children (Michael and Krista), (Alison and Trevor), (Caroline and Mark), (Tracey and Shawn) and his 10 grandchildren. We thank everyone for their well wishes and prayers. "Those were the days my friend."



