It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bob passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Linhaven in St. Catharines in his 75th year. He will be forever missed by his wife Barb (nee Pollard) after 46 years of marriage. Loving Dad to Grant (Jeanette) and Tyler (Amanda) and Grandad to Owen and Andrew. Bob grew up in Cobourg and will be dearly remembered by his four sisters, one brother and his 12 nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Kowalec, stepfather, Mike, and father, Vernal Linton. Bob enjoyed various occupations; co-owner of a chain of independent bookstores throughout Ontario, commercial real estate agent and Brampton City Councillor. Bob volunteered and was heavily involved in the community. He was honoured to be made a Commander of the Order of St John in recognition of his long-standing voluntary commitment on the board of directors of the Brampton branch of St. John Ambulance. As a Chief Scout and later Scout Leader, he shared his love of the outdoors by leading canoeing and camping trips, summer or winter. Passionate about civic involvement, he worked on many municipal, provincial and federal political campaigns. He was recognized with the Brampton Citizen award for long-term service and the Good Neighbour award. He showed true courage and optimism when he volunteered for pioneering Alzheimer's deep brain stimulation surgery that implanted electrodes deep into his brain. He helped to publicize the study and the need for Alzheimer's research by participating in interviews for print and tv media. A gathering in his memory will be held from 2 -5 p.m. (with remarks and memories at 3 p.m.) on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Ramada Beacon Harbourside Hotel, 2793 Beacon Blvd., Jordan Station, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Niagara would be welcomed. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jan. 21, 2020