Roger M. Kindree died on January 3, 2020, after losing his battle with cancer. He died at home, with his family at his side, exactly according to his wishes. He is survived by his wife Louise, daughter Lisa, son-in-law Mark Parekh, and beloved grandson Brennan; two brothers Jim and John (Lorena); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Roger taught High School in Etobicoke and Orangeville. In retirement, he greatly enjoyed golfing with friends and family, travelling extensively around the world, and volunteering with the Disaster Management Team of the Red Cross, Theatre Orangeville, and the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival. Roger will be remembered for his daily jokes (some good and some groaners!) and willingness to lend a hand. In lieu of flowers, donations to Theatre Orangeville or Headwaters Health Care Foundation would be greatly appreciated. A Celebration of Rogerâ€™s life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., (519) 941-1392 A tree will be planted in memory of Roger in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jan. 22, 2020