Ward Funeral Homes Brampton Chapel
52 Main Street South
Brampton, ON L6W 2C5
(905) 451-2124
Rosalie Neilly Obituary
Neilly, Rosalie Peacefully, at Woodhall Park Retirement Village in Brampton, at the age of 95, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 mom passed away with her 4 children by her side. Rosalie, beloved wife of the late Bob Neilly (2000). Loving mother to Catherine (Alan), Dale (the late Pamela), Brent (Lin) and Kent (Kim). Cherished grandmother to Tara-Lee (Neil), Michael, Kendal (Ian), Evan, Brett, Karson, Karlee, Tiffany (Darren) and Michael. Great grandmother to, Jaxon, Adelaide, Chelsea, Sadie, Avery and Ethan. A special thank you to Dr. Forbes, Carol, Adrienne, Mom's private caregiving angels, Jackie and Martina. Mom spent the last 5 years at Woodhall where she was happy and blessed with many good staff members. She felt at home. Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, funeral services are private and burial will take place on Saturday. We will celebrate mom's life at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to the . Please visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 21, 2020
