Passed away peacefully at her home in Brampton on November 22 in her 84th year. She was born to the late Montrose and Winnie (Gillard) Monk of Tillsonburg on May 27, 1937 and was the loving sister of Geraldine Meacham and Lucille West. She is predeceased by brothers-in-law August Meacham and Ernest West. She was a well-loved aunt to Mary Herold, John Meacham (Karen), Peter West (Lori), Paul West (Kim), Michael West (Lenore), great aunt to Ian, Anna, Owen, Emily, Annika, Carly, Malcolm, Owen, Simon, Will and Ruby and great- great aunt to Zoey, August and Vincent. She will also be missed by her many friends and neighbours including those at Probus and North Bramalea Presbyterian church. She remained active in her community and volunteered for the Cancer Society
. Rosemond kept a positive attitude in the face of her recent illness. She was an avid walker and enjoyed her visits to the cottage on Lake Huron. The family is appreciative of the kind support of her friends, neighbours and caregivers and of the special and loving attention given by Mike and Lenore in her final days. Memories and messages of condolence can be left at Scott Funeral Home - Brampton Chapel. A private family service and internment will be held in Springford. Memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Society
, North Bramalea Presbyterian church, or a charity of your choice
.