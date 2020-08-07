Roy Dollman, resident of Grande Prairie, AB, formerly of Brampton, ON, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the age of 60 years. Roy was born in Toronto, ON and raised in Bramalea, ON. He played Rep soccer, hockey for the Bramalea Blues, and football for the Bramalea Broncos. He was known for his love of Star Trek, cartoons, and Disney movies, and for his greatest saying, “At the end of the day, you’ll have to appreciate.” He also loved his cats and spending time at the camp. He will be sadly missed by his parents Alfred and Brenda Dollman; brother Michael Dollman; sister Linda Wright; and nieces and nephews: Jean Tierney Peet, Grant Wright, Nicole Wright, Justin Wright, Addison Fisher, and Garret Fisher. He will be remembered as “Santa” by his great-niece Alice Davy. Roy was predeceased by his sister Kathleen Iskierski and sister Anne Dollman Fisher. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.oliversfuneralhome.com