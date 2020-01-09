|
Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Saturday, January 4th, 2020. Loving mother to Mary, Philip, Margaret, Anne-Marie, Sarah (David), Thomas (Alexie). Cherished grandmother to Michael, Caitlin, Ethan, Taylor, Sam, Rhylie and Avery. She will be greatly missed by many family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Ward Funeral Home, 52 Main St. South, Brampton on Friday, January 10th, 2020 from 7-9pm. A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at 10:30a.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 66A Main St. South, Brampton. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sick Kids Foundation would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com