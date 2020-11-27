It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sharon Auger. Born in Barrie, Sharon grew up in the surrounding communities of Edgar and Shanty Bay, Ontario. She moved to Brampton in the mid sixties, where she worked for 32 years at Nortel until her retirement. Sharon was an avid sports fan, cheering for her beloved Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays. Sharon enjoyed an active and healthy life, gardening, travelling and painting. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Hilda Cockburn, Sharon is survived by her beloved husband Joseph Emmanuel, children Daniel (Vincenza) and Denise (John), and grandchildren Tyler, Jenna and Jordan. Sharon is now reunited with her brother Lewis (Late Moira) and sister Jeanette Atikinson (Gary). She will be greatly missed by her brother Ed (late Mary), sisters: Phyllis Cooney (late Gord) (Allen), Anne Morrison (late Dawson), Eunice Greenhalgh (late Arnold), as well as her many nieces, nephews and friends. A private service was attended by Sharon's immediate family. Cremation arrangements were made with Ward Funeral Home. As expressions of sympathy, donations in Sharon's memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
, or to any other charity or hospice of your choice. Messages of condolences can be made through the funeral home website.