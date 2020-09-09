1/1
Sharyn Bowes
We sadly announce the passing of Sharyn Bowes on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Sharyn was 75 years young. Beloved wife of 54 years to late Bill, loving mom to Teri (Keith), Rick (Karen) and Stacie (Dave). Granna to Kayla, Sutter, Shaelyn, Skyla, Kaitlyn and Samantha. Predeceased by her parents Arnold and Ina Shaw, brothers Ross (Dorothy), and Ted (Doris). Sharyn will also be remembered by her sister-in-law Nancy (Wilmer), brother-in-law Brad (late Lorna) and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Originally from Owen Sound where she met the love of her life. Bill spotted her driving by in a car and said 'I'm going to marry that girl!' Sharyn and Bill got married, moved to Toronto, then Brampton, where they raised their family. Sharyn worked at many Brampton libraries. She loved playing Euchre, Bridge and Rummy with friends, family and neighbours. She loved shopping, summers at Sauble Beach and traveling around Canada and the US. Sharyn was the lucky recipient of a donor liver after developing a rare autoimmune disease. That donation gave us a gift of 14 extra years with this strong, resilient, fun-loving, thoughtful and caring woman. It allowed her to see her daughter's wedding, welcome three additional grandchildren, as well as experience countless precious moments watching all six grandchildren grow. Due to covid restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian PBC Society, The Kidney Foundation of Canada, or filling out your donor card. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca


Published in Brampton Guardian on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville
56 Lakeshore Road, W.
Oakville, ON L6K 1C7
(905) 842-2252
