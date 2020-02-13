|
In her 85th year at Brampton Civic hospital with her beloved husband Bill by her side. Cherished mother of Tracy and Ian. Dear grandma of Jackson. Sheila was an inspiration of kindness to all who knew and loved her. Her courageous battle with Parkinson's showed her strength and grace. Sheila will be greatly missed by all her family and her many friends. Her generosity and her sweet, gentle manner touched everyone around her. At Sheila's request, no formal funeral or celebration of life will take place as she wanted everyone to remember her in happy times, with personal memories. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, made to Parkinson's Canada would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Feb. 13, 2020