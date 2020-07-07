The family of Stella Domse is saddened to announce her peaceful passing at the age of 92. Stella was a true survivor. Having survived a German Work Camp during World War II as a young girl, it was there where she met the love of her life my father Edward. Together they escaped on foot across Germany until they landed in Belgium. Eventually they made their way to Canada and became Canadian citizens in 1957. Stella was a devout woman of faith who loved to laugh and had a wonderful sense of humour. Stella loved to dance, and play cards, and she was often the life of the party. Stella was an amazing cook and baked the most incredible cakes. She was well known for her cabbage rolls and perogies and of course her delicious tortes, the best apple cake and all sorts of Delicacies. Stella also belonged to the Polish women's Society and was often involved in helping at social events as well as church events. Stella is predeceased by her husband Edward Domse. She is survived by her daughter Lucy Bridle (Mike Bridle), granddaughters Sonya Bridle (Kevin Treffinger), Laura Mirza (Shazad Mirza) and great-grandchildren Deen and Sameer Mirza. She also leaves behind many loving friends. Special thanks go out to Adelaide and the rest of the team at the Saunders neighbourhood, Village of Sandalwood Park. A graveside service was held at the Brampton Cemetery 10 Wilson Ave. Brampton, on Monday, July 6th at 10 a.m. She will be laid to rest with her husband Edward. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Alzheimer's Society in memoriam.



