Tammy Doucette-Kekkonan

Our hearts are broken as we announce the sudden passing of Tammy Doucette-Kekkonen on Saturday August 30th at the age of 55. She was an adored daughter to Gerald Doucette (Violet) and Margaret Prentice, a devoted Mother to Melissa Canavan (Kris), proud Grandmother to Krista & Michael Canavan and Aunt to Matthew, Jamie, Jesslyn, Alex, Courtney and Gavin Doucette. She will be forever missed by Brothers Shane Doucette (Karen), Shawn and Roderick Doucette, Sister Heather Cole, Stepsister Penny Howlett (Fred). She was sister to the late Patty Doucette and Step-Brother Rick Howlett. She was a friend to many especially her besties Jen Harding and Cassie Laurie Her many struggles over her years only made her a stronger, more independent lady and the best Mommy in the world.