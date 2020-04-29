|
Suddenly on Tuesday April 21st, 2020 at home in Brampton. Teresa, in her 79th year, beloved wife of Conrad Lavallee of 59 years. Loved mother of Barry Daniel Lavallee, Darren Joseph Lavallee (Teri), Donna Marie Blair (Bill) and Danny Lavallee (Pam). Proud grandmother of Adam, Mark, Megan (Brandon) and Candice and great grandmother of Jacen and Tahlia. Fondly remembered by Mike Shalla, Imelda Driscoll and many friends and family. A private family memorial service was held at the Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown 905-877-3631 on Monday April 27th at 2:00 pm. Family and friends were invited to watch from home via a livestream. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To send messages of condolence please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 29, 2020