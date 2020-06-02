On June 1, 2020, in his 82nd year. It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden, yet peaceful passing of Verrall Clark. By his side was his wife and soulmate of 30 years, Debbie. He will be deeply missed by his sons Michael (Dawn), Dan (Laurie-Anne), daughters Sue and Natalie, and stepdaughters Janice and Leanne (Randy). Grandpa will be missed by Kyera, Sydney, Rena, Aaron, Jeff, Garnett, Callum, Stefani, Hudson, and missed as a great grandpa to Chloe. Verrall will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Verrall was a retired submariner with the Royal Canadian Navy for 12 years and served with the Brampton Fire Department for 34 years including Fire Chief from 1993 until his retirement in 2003. He leaves behind a legacy of practical jokes, laughter and love. A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Rapelje Lodge in Welland. Fire department funeral and celebration of life to be held at a later date.