Verrall CLARK
1938-08-30 - 2020-06-01
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Verrall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 1, 2020, in his 82nd year. It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden, yet peaceful passing of Verrall Clark. By his side was his wife and soulmate of 30 years, Debbie. He will be deeply missed by his sons Michael (Dawn), Dan (Laurie-Anne), daughters Sue and Natalie, and stepdaughters Janice and Leanne (Randy). Grandpa will be missed by Kyera, Sydney, Rena, Aaron, Jeff, Garnett, Callum, Stefani, Hudson, and missed as a great grandpa to Chloe. Verrall will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Verrall was a retired submariner with the Royal Canadian Navy for 12 years and served with the Brampton Fire Department for 34 years including Fire Chief from 1993 until his retirement in 2003. He leaves behind a legacy of practical jokes, laughter and love. A heartfelt thanks to the wonderful and caring staff at Rapelje Lodge in Welland. Fire department funeral and celebration of life to be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meadowvale Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
7732 Mavis Road
Brampton, ON L6Y 5L5
(905) 451-3716
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved