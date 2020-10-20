1/1
Virginia Patterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sadness, we announce that our sister passed peacefully away at her home with her family by her side on October 14, 2020. She was 69. Virginia was born on July 31, 1951 in Placentia, Newfoundland. Virginia moved to Toronto, Ontario at the age of 20 and throughout her career life she worked as an Office Administrator for companies such as Anaconda, Culinar and Dare. Virginia was a loyal friend to everyone, she adored her pets, loved to travel, line dance, crochet, go to movies, the theatre and bowling, but what she loved most was her family. She will be greatly missed by her sisters and brother: Madonna McCalla (Rick), Brian Patterson (Karla), Doreen Price, and Michelle Patterson-Bruno (Joe). Virginia will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, she loved them all dearly. Friends will be received at Ridley Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon. Funeral Service in the chapel at 12 noon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the capacity of the funeral home’s facilities is limited. Attendees may have to wait to be admitted and will be expected to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Messages of condolence will be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved