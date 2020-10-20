Virginia Patterson

With great sadness, we announce that our sister passed peacefully away at her home with her family by her side on October 14, 2020. She was 69. Virginia was born on July 31, 1951 in Placentia, Newfoundland. Virginia moved to Toronto, Ontario at the age of 20 and throughout her career life she worked as an Office Administrator for companies such as Anaconda, Culinar and Dare. Virginia was a loyal friend to everyone, she adored her pets, loved to travel, line dance, crochet, go to movies, the theatre and bowling, but what she loved most was her family. She will be greatly missed by her sisters and brother: Madonna McCalla (Rick), Brian Patterson (Karla), Doreen Price, and Michelle Patterson-Bruno (Joe). Virginia will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, she loved them all dearly. Friends will be received at Ridley Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10 am to 12 noon. Funeral Service in the chapel at 12 noon. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the capacity of the funeral home’s facilities is limited. Attendees may have to wait to be admitted and will be expected to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Messages of condolence will be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com