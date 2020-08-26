1/1
Wayne Burrell
George Wayne Burrell of Listowel, and formerly of Brampton, passed away surrounded by his loved ones and friends, after a brief battle with cancer, at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the age of 37 years. Husband of Melissa (Greig) Burrell, and father of Andrew. Son of Glenda & Gord Burrell of Terrace Bay, and son-in-law of Debbie & Kevin Greig of Listowel. Brother of Katie Burrell & Darrell Grant of Tiny, and brother-in-law of Melanie Greig & Jon White of New Hamburg, and uncle of Ella, Carter, Isabella, and Abigail. Also remembered by his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation or to a Trust Fund for Andrew would be appreciated, and may be made through the Eaton Funeral Home 519-291-4840. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca

Published in Brampton Guardian on Aug. 26, 2020.
