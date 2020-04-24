Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy MacARTHUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy MacARTHUR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy MacARTHUR Obituary
On Monday, April 13, 2020, Wendy Susan MacArthur suddenly passed away at the Brampton Civic Hospital at the age of 71. She will forever missed by her loving husband Ronald. Cherished mother of son David and daughter-in-law Rosie. Proud grandmother of Matthew and Anthony. Beloved daughter to Marion and Bruce (deceased) Warman. Adored sister to Ann (deceased), Brian (deceased) Davidson, Julie Cunnington (Alan) and Nancy McArthur (Peter). Sister-in-law to John (Patti). Beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews; George MacArthur, Stephanie and Katie Davidson, Leanne (Thomas) Cheesmond, Kayla and Daniel McArthur and great-aunt to Lizzy and Alex. She will be greatly missed and held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives, and friends. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -