|
|
On Monday, April 13, 2020, Wendy Susan MacArthur suddenly passed away at the Brampton Civic Hospital at the age of 71. She will forever missed by her loving husband Ronald. Cherished mother of son David and daughter-in-law Rosie. Proud grandmother of Matthew and Anthony. Beloved daughter to Marion and Bruce (deceased) Warman. Adored sister to Ann (deceased), Brian (deceased) Davidson, Julie Cunnington (Alan) and Nancy McArthur (Peter). Sister-in-law to John (Patti). Beloved aunt to her nieces and nephews; George MacArthur, Stephanie and Katie Davidson, Leanne (Thomas) Cheesmond, Kayla and Daniel McArthur and great-aunt to Lizzy and Alex. She will be greatly missed and held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives, and friends. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 24, 2020