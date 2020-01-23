|
|
Peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville, in her 95th year, now back in the arms of her best friend and loving husband Hillis (2010). Mom's contagious laugh, humour, wit and smile will be dearly missed by her family, Gayle Fysh (Don), Jim (Bente), Brent (Wendy), and Dan (Nancy); grandchildren Adam Fysh (Robyn), Jordan Fysh (Kelly), Caitlin Fysh (Bryan), Jennifer, Stephanie, Kelly, Connor, and Natalie Rowland; great-grandchildren Felix, Wilfred, Dylan, and Ryker Fysh. Lovingly remembered by her many friends at Mayfield United Church, Meals on Wheels, Book Club, Car Club, Bridge and Euchre Clubs and her very special friends of 65 years or more Grace, Joanne, Edna, Jack and Anne to name a few. A special thank you to Lord Dufferin Centre and Staff who showered her with love and to Dr. Sachelli and Headwaters Hospital and Staff for their compassionate care. The family received their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) Monday afternoon 2 - 4 and evening 7- 9 o'clock. Funeral service was held in the chapel on Tuesday, January 21st at 2 o'clock. Spring interment Boston Mills Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mayfield United Church, Canadian Diabetes Association or a . Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in Brampton Guardian on Jan. 23, 2020