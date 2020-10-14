Peacefully on October 5, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret. Born to Agnes and William Murray on March 27, 1934 in Scotland. Proud father of two sons; Billy Murray and Stewart Murray (deceased). Cherished grandfather of Mitch Murray, Will Murray, Drew Murray, Chris Murray and Taylor Murray and their families. William will be remembered by all his family and friends both in Ontario and Scotland. William will be laid to rest at the Brampton Memorial Gardens on Monday, October 19, 2020 with the assistance of the Scott Funeral Home - Brampton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sick Kids Hospital would be appreciated.



