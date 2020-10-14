1/
William B. MURRAY
Peacefully on October 5, 2020 at the age of 86 years. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret. Born to Agnes and William Murray on March 27, 1934 in Scotland. Proud father of two sons; Billy Murray and Stewart Murray (deceased). Cherished grandfather of Mitch Murray, Will Murray, Drew Murray, Chris Murray and Taylor Murray and their families. William will be remembered by all his family and friends both in Ontario and Scotland. William will be laid to rest at the Brampton Memorial Gardens on Monday, October 19, 2020 with the assistance of the Scott Funeral Home - Brampton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sick Kids Hospital would be appreciated.

Published in Brampton Guardian on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SCOTT FUNERAL HOMES - BRAMPTON CHAPEL - BRAMPTON
289 MAIN ST N
Brampton, ON L6X 1N
(905) 451-1100
