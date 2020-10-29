1/
William Edward (Ted) Eves
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 16, 2020 at Credit Valley Hospital in his 67th year, our Beloved Brother Ted passed away after a short but courageous battle with Cancer. Ted is predeceased by our Mother and Father and our two Brothers Joseph and Stephen. He is survived by his Partner Cindy Shaw, one Brother, seven Sisters, nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace Ted and we are comforted in the joy of knowing that we will meet again one day. Another Angel watching over us. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. A private family funeral will be held at Memorial Gardens in Brampton, Ontario.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brampton Guardian on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brampton Memorial Gardens
10061 Chinguacousy Road
Brampton, ON L7A 0H6
(905) 840-3400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brampton Memorial Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved