On October 16, 2020 at Credit Valley Hospital in his 67th year, our Beloved Brother Ted passed away after a short but courageous battle with Cancer. Ted is predeceased by our Mother and Father and our two Brothers Joseph and Stephen. He is survived by his Partner Cindy Shaw, one Brother, seven Sisters, nieces and nephews. Rest in Peace Ted and we are comforted in the joy of knowing that we will meet again one day. Another Angel watching over us. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. A private family funeral will be held at Memorial Gardens in Brampton, Ontario.