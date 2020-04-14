Home

With heavy hearts our family wishes to announce the passing of William John Pollock, peacefully at home on April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Sheila Pollock, cherished father of Laura Vanderlek-McCabe (Richard), Tara McLean (Dan), and Jennifer Pollock (Aleth), treasured papa of Bryanna, Emily, Justin, and Brayden, and loving brother of Sandra Mountain (Doug) and Doug Pollock (Rosemary), and loving brother-in-law of the late Hugh Robertson (Evelyn). Words of comfort, shared stories, photos and memorial donations may be left for the family in William's online guest book at www.scottbrampton.ca
Published in Brampton Guardian on Apr. 14, 2020
