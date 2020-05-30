William Raymond "Ray" DUNCAN
Peacefully at Woodhall Park Care Community, Brampton on Friday, May 22, 2020, William Raymond Duncan, in his 85th year. Dear brother of Audrey Ferguson and Lloyd Ball, Russell and Sheila Duncan, Ron and Marg Duncan. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Private service will be held at a later date. Due to the global pandemic only nine immediate family members will attend Ray's funeral service and interment at Glendale Memorial Gardens, Etobicoke, Ontario. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com

Published in Brampton Guardian on May 30, 2020.
