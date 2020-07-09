Abbott Chester Fisher, 88, passed away on June 3, 2020. He was born in Williamsville, VT to Ranald F. Fisher and Carlotta E. (Nido) Fisher.
His family moved to Rochester, NY, and finally to Schenectady, NY. Abbott was an ROTC graduate of Clarkson University and served as First Lieutenant in the US Army. He was stationed in Nuremburg, Germany post WWll as a communications specialist. He returned to Vermont to live and raise a family as a longtime resident of Newfane, where he served at various times as, Town Constable, Deputy Sherriff, and Deputy Game Warden.
He was a long-time active member of the NewBrook fire department. Abbott worked, and later retired from the Holstein-Friesian Association.
He is survived by daughters Betty Joe Irvin and husband Greg Irvin of Ben Wheeler, TX, and Janet Ryan of Wellborn, FL; sons Grant Fisher of Wilmington, VT and Brent Fisher and wife Sherry (Chase) Fisher of Hinsdale, NH; eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
No formal services will be held at this time.
