Albert Joseph Gonyea
1932 - 2020
Saxtons River, VT

Albert J. Gonyea, of Saxton's River, VT, and formally of Averill Park, NY, on September 24, 2020, passed away as any good Vermonter, doing what they liked best, night fishing. Albert was born July 14, 1932, in Cavendish, VT. The son of Wilfred Gonyea and Fern Thomas. In 1953, he served during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged in 1961. Albert worked as a laborer on a farm, Albany Felt Company and other woolen mills. He was also a truck driver whose CB handle was Big Owl for Barber & Bennett Feed Company. He also worked for the State of Vermont. After retirement, he drove for the Current Bus. Albert Taught a survival course in Averill Park, N.Y. and a hunter's safety course at his home in Saxton's River, Vt. He was on the Saxton's River Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Bellows Falls Legion and Bellows Falls Moose Club and enjoyed fishing and hunting in his spare time. Albert returned to Vermont in 1984 to take care of his father.

On March 19, 1955, he married Marie E. Mayo who died in August 1971. On December 22, 1984, he married Barbara A. Vaughn who died in February 2014. Albert is survived by his children, Jean Anderson and Terry Shows, Lois Diak and Stefan, George Gonyea and Janine, Gilbert Gonyea and Lora, Edith Seifridsberger and Kevin, Evelyn Santoro and Shawn, Richard Gonyea and Andrew Gonyea, 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild and one niece. Albert was also predeceased by his sisters, Bessie Hodgeman and Helen Bemis.

Calling hours will be held at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home on Monday, October 5 from 4:00-7:00 PM. A graveside service will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery on Tuesday, October 6 in Wynantskill, NY at 11:00 AM.



Published in The Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home
55 Westminster Street
Bellows Falls, VT 05101
802-463-4111
Memories & Condolences
