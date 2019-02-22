Home

Albert O. Stukus, 68, died Feb. 19, 2019 at Mountain View Genesis Center in Rutland.

He was born in Townshend, Nov. 30, 1950, son of Edward A. and Clovis E. (Crandell) Stukus.

Albert was a graduate of Leland and Gray High School.

He married Joanne Davis in Mt. Holly on June 8, 1997.

Albert was a truck driver for St. Johnsbury Trucking Co. and Consolidated Freightways.

He was a former member of Cairo Temple Shriners and was a volunteer at Mt. Holly Fire Dept.

Surviving are his wife, Joanne Stukus of Rutland; a son, Joseph Stukus of Rutland; 2 daughters, Shelby Robbins of Tinmouth and Colleen Stukus of Denver, CO; a sister, Emily Underwood of South Londonderry; 3 step children, Lisa Rose and Edward Lynch both of Rutland, Robert Stocker of Florence; several grandchildren and a great grandson; nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Services will be held at a later date.

Burial will be held in Rawsonville Cemetery in Jamaica.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Holly Fire Dept.

Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Feb. 22, 2019
