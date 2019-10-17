|
Westmoreland, NH. Alfred S. Childs, 88 passed away at Cheshire Medical Center surrounded by his family on Oct. 11, 2019. He was born in Guilford, VT on June 25, 1931 the son of Bernard S. and Esther (Howe) Childs. Alfred graduated from Brattleboro High School. He served his country in the United States Army from 1952-1954. He married Marjorie Hall on January 10, 1970. Alfred worked for many years at both Brown & Roberts and G.S. Precision in Brattleboro, VT. Alfred is survived by his daughter Diane Hall of Westmoreland, NH. Brothers Wilfred Childs of Holy Hill, FL, Robert Childs of Border Town, NJ, and Justin Childs of Bremerton, WA; 3 grandchildren, Jeremiah Alfano, Sirena and Kaelyn Willette. Besides his parents he was predeceased by 3 brothers Lawrence, Harold and Norman and 3 sisters Nancy Landry, Bernadine Sanderson and Elizabeth Childs who died in infancy. As per Alfred's wishes he will be cremated with a small service to celebrate his life at his daughter's home at a later date.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 17, 2019