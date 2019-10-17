Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Childs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Stillman Childs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alfred Stillman Childs Obituary
Westmoreland, NH. Alfred S. Childs, 88 passed away at Cheshire Medical Center surrounded by his family on Oct. 11, 2019. He was born in Guilford, VT on June 25, 1931 the son of Bernard S. and Esther (Howe) Childs. Alfred graduated from Brattleboro High School. He served his country in the United States Army from 1952-1954. He married Marjorie Hall on January 10, 1970. Alfred worked for many years at both Brown & Roberts and G.S. Precision in Brattleboro, VT. Alfred is survived by his daughter Diane Hall of Westmoreland, NH. Brothers Wilfred Childs of Holy Hill, FL, Robert Childs of Border Town, NJ, and Justin Childs of Bremerton, WA; 3 grandchildren, Jeremiah Alfano, Sirena and Kaelyn Willette. Besides his parents he was predeceased by 3 brothers Lawrence, Harold and Norman and 3 sisters Nancy Landry, Bernadine Sanderson and Elizabeth Childs who died in infancy. As per Alfred's wishes he will be cremated with a small service to celebrate his life at his daughter's home at a later date.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alfred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.