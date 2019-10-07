|
BELLOWS FALLS, VT - Alice M. Powers, 102, of School Street passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019. She was born Alexandra Maria Woynar on February 26, 1917, in Bellows Falls, the daughter of Andrew and Bernice (Niemczura) Woynar. A 1935 graduate of Bellows Falls High School, Mrs. Powers worked as a telephone operator in Bellows Falls for five years. On October 27, 1941 she married Dr. Michael F. Powers at Sacred Heart Church in Bellows Falls. Dr. Powers predeceased her in January 1976.
Survivors include three sons: Peter A. Powers and wife, Jane, of North Walpole, NH; Timothy M. Powers and wife, Nancy, of Bellows Falls; Michael D. Powers of Walpole, NH; and three daughters: Michele M. Koson and husband, Peter, of Alstead, NH, Jane M. Steuwe and husband, David, of Rockingham, VT and Mary A. Powers, of Bellows Falls. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren. and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Bernard and Stephen Woynar and two sisters, Stella Belaski and Adeline Woynar
Mrs. Powers belonged to the Bellows Falls Women's Club for many years, performed in several of the Club's skits or plays, and was a charter member of the Bellows Falls Historical Society. She also assisted various school and civic organizations as her children were growing up. She was a parishioner of St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls, member of the Catholic Daughters and choir member. Dedicated to her family, Mrs. Powers also enjoyed many friends and maintained a physically active lifestyle throughout her entire life. She particularly loved swimming in the Connecticut River in her youth; taking her children and cousins to the area's swimming holes she remembered and to a family friend's cottage at the point of Herrick's Cove. In later years, she made an annual swim "to the island and back" at the family cottage on Lake Warren, New Hampshire until her early nineties! For over thirty years she regularly attended the adult swim at the Rockingham Recreation Center pool every summer. She volunteered at the Rockingham Recycling Center and also assisted at the Old Rockingham Meeting House during the summers. Proud of her Polish heritage and immigrant parents, she was an excellent cook and retained many fond memories of growing up and raising a family in the village of Bellows Falls, a place she loved her entire life.
There will be no calling hours. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12th at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls, VT. Burial will follow in the St. Charles Cemetery, Westminster, VT. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bellows Falls Women's Club, c/o Ruth Keefe, 15 Tower Road, Bellows Falls, VT 05101 or to the Rockingham Free Public Library, 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.
Published in Brattleboro Reformer on Oct. 7, 2019